Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Renewed For A 3rd Season By FX

Talk about news that was a foregone conclusion. Donald Glover’s hit series Atlanta has been renewed for a third season by FX.

Deadline reports that FX made the announcement yesterday (June 7) and the third season will premiere in 2019.

Season 2 was dubbed Robbin’ Season and by the ratings, and fan and critical reactions, it was a resounding success.

Whether it gets a retitling like Season 2 did as Atlanta Robbin’ Season, the third season of the series created by and starring Donald Glover is aiming to be back on the air in 2019.

“With Atlanta Robbin’ Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season,” Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, co-presidents of original programming for FX told Deadline. “We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

Glover caught a pair of Emmy’s for the first season of Atlanta, and you can bet Season 2 will be up for more.

—

Photo: FX