Pusha T Confirms That The Beef With Drake is “Over”

Just like the 2018 NBA Finals, it was over before it could begin.

Only a few days after J Prince revealed that he kept Drake from releasing the now mythical Pusha T response record that could’ve ended careers, Pusha Ton himself has now admitted to Vanity Fair that his beef with Drizzy is “all over with.”

What?! Already?! Talk about a tease.

The way Pusha paints things it seems like some behind the scenes talks were had and he was convinced to keep it pushing and focus on doing his own thing.

“These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it’s all over. It’s all over with,” Push said. “Yeah. I mean, listen: I’m ready to be back to the music for real. Just feeding my base, that’s it. That’s the most important thing to me at all times.”

We feel him on that, but damnit! Hip-Hoppers were waiting for all the shots to be fired throughout the summer ’18 (with everything being kept on wax of course). But we should’ve seen this coming. When an OG like J. Prince says the beef is cooked that means that the cow meat is done.

Still though that means somewhere out there in a zip file is a Drake response record locked away in a hard drive in Canada that could’ve allegedly ruined lives in America. Who knows whether or not that song will ever leak, but until it does the majority of Hip-Hoppers agree that Drake gonna have to hold this “L” for the rest of his career.

—

Photo: WENN.com