Barack Obama Praises The Late, Great Anthony Bourdain

The entire world was stunned this morning when news broke that chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain had taken his own life. Immediately, the condolences and tributed came pouring in.
One of Bourdain’s plethora of career highlights was kicking it with then President Barack Obama in Hanoi for an episode of his Parts Unknown series on CNN. Obama used a photo from that fateful day to praise Bourdain.
“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him,” read Obama’s tweet.
Simple but elegant, like Bourdain.
See some more moving tributes to Bourdain below and on the flip.
