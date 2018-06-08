Instagram’s Latest Update Will Allow Users To Re-Share Friends Stories

Instagram just released a new update. NO, it’s not in regards to making your timeline chronological again, but it is something users have been asking for. Well sort of.

Instagram @mention sharing which will now allow users to re-share Instastories but there is a catch though, you have to be tagged in the post. This marks the first time Instagram has publicly announced they have been considering the feature. They did test a regram button, but this version of re-sharing in this limited capacity is as close to a regram button users will get for now.

Here is how the new feature will work as broken down Instagram on its blog:

“When someone mentions you in their story, you receive a notification in your Direct message thread with that person — now, you’ll see an option to add that content to your own story. Tap it to see that story as a sticker – you can scale, rotate and position it and add creative tools like text or stickers on to it as well. When your followers see your story, the original poster’s username will appear and will be tappable, so people can explore your friend’s profile as well. Only public accounts can have their stories shared.”

The latest update comes on the heels of reports of Instagram entertaining the idea of hour-long videos and adding a mute feature. This news though is more welcoming because it’s a feature that was honestly wanted. We still are waiting for the company to announce they plan on making our timelines great again by fixing the algorithm. We thought we were heading in that direction back in March when they announced “Newer Posts” will show in your feed more often.

The @mention sharing update is officially live on both iOS and Android versions of the Instagram app.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty/Instagram