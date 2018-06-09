Golden State Warriors Sweep Cleveland Cavaliers, Slander Is Exquisite

As the 2018 NBA Finals concluded with the Golden State Warriors making quick work of the Cleveland Cavaliers by sweeping their Eastern Conference foes, fans online came with exquisite slander. From noting that Nick “Swaggy P” Young is now an NBA champion and Javale McGee has multiple rings to LeBron James unable to get one game in the seven-game series, there’s a lot happening on NBA Twitter right now.

First of all, this series might be one of the many attempts to poke holes in the greatness of King James but make no mistake. James willed what many viewed as an average team to the Finals and that alone should be worth recognizing. Still, the firepower of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green proved far too much to overcome.

The Warriors routed the Cavs in a 108-85 score in Cleveland, hushing the crowd and crushing their dreams without so much a care. In some ways, the series was over in the first game when J.R. Smith botched a play in the final seconds of a winnable game for the Cavs and they never recovered. It appeared that the trust James had in his teammates eroded. In short, the team appeared demoralized.

Twitter was doing its thing last night and still is. We’ve captured the best of the responses below and on the following pages.

list of nba teams that won an nba finals in the last 20 years. spurs.

lakers.

lakers.

lakers.

spurs.

pistons.

spurs.

heat.

spurs.

celtics.

lakers.

lakers.

mavs.

bron.

bron.

spurs.

warriors.

bron.

warriors.

warriors. competitive balance never existed. https://t.co/uPsIh7lg9O — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) June 9, 2018

Last 2 NBA Finals, LeBron is averaging 34-9-11 on 54% & he's won once in 9 games. Not sure where he'll play next year, but it won't be CLE. — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 9, 2018

This year’s NBA Finals MVP goes to … pic.twitter.com/deeKMxXVn4 — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 9, 2018

HISTORY MADE!!!!

Nick Young and JaVale McGee become the first two dudes to try eating an entire spoon of cinnamon on camera and then later win the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/afaN5UCJ1h — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 9, 2018

Photo: Getty

