21 Savage Stopped Wearing Jewelry, “Getting Richer” [VIDEO]

On the quiet, 21 Savage may be one of the wokest out. The Atlanta rapper recently explained why he stopped wearing jewelry, and how he’s richer for it—figuratively and literally.

Vogue caught up with the Saint Laurent Don and tagged along with him to the Saint Laurent mens show as he felt vibrant, elegant and exquisite—his words.

“I stopped wearing jewelry for a couple of reasons,” said 21. “One is because everybody wears jewelry. I outgrew it. I’m getting a little wiser and growing.”

He added, “Another reason is because the richest people that I’ve ever met in my life, they’ve never had on jewelry. Every time I meet somebody who’s very, very rich, like wealthy, I’ve never seen them with jewelry on. And ever since I’ve been saving money and not spending it on jewelry, I’ve been getting way richer.”

Facts. 21 Savage was listed on Forbes’ 2018 Future Hip-Hop Moguls list, so he’s on to something.

Photo: Getty