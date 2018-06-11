E3: The Biggest Announcements From Microsoft’s Xbox One Briefing

EA unofficially kicked off E3 2018 with their conference on Saturday, now it’s Microsoft’s turn to show gamers and loyal Xbox One fans what they can expect from the console.

It was all about games as Microsoft came prepared with big reveals and plenty of exclusives. Microsoft clearly knows they lack significantly in the exclusive console games department. To remedy that issue they announced the acquisition of five major game studios to help them develop exclusive titles. Ninja Theory, Undead Labs, Playground Games, Compulsion Games, and The Initiative will be joining the Microsoft Studios Umbrella.

But we know why you’re really here, and that is for the games. So let’s hop into them, shall we?

Halo Infinite

They immediately started off their keynote with a bang announcing the latest installment in the famed Xbox FPS franchise. Now if you noticed, the next game will not be called Halo 6. Instead, it is titled Halo Infinite, and this game will not be just a sequel but a fresh start for the 343 Studios game. The announcement trailer does not reveal too many details about the forthcoming title but it does look like Halo will be going back to familiar territory as far as the game’s location and will center around Master Chief this time around. Lastly, it will also run on the new Slipspace Engine. It looks and sounds very promising, we are happy to hear that 343 heard our cries and gave us an authentic Master Chief experience. Halo Infinite will live on Windows 10 and Xbox One, you can check the announcement trailer below.

