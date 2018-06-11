Kanye West Celebrated His 41st Birthday With Friends & Fam in LA

It was quite the eventful weekend for one Kanye West. Just a day after releasing his joint project with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, Kanye West celebrated his 41st birthday at his Hidden Hills mansion in LA.

The Saturday (June 9) celebration of life featured the likes of Ye’s closes confidants like Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, and of course the man who slayeth the Canadian beast, Pusha T.

Other attendees included celebrities such as Jerrod Carmichael, Terrence J, 2 Chainz, and of course the Kardashian clan. From the look of the snaps, Kanye seems to have had a good time.

For his part Ye’s been dealing with a lot of backlash and outrage mainly due to his Make America Great Again attitude and DAYTONA album cover choice. Having just recently admitted to having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, we hope this past weekends festivities helps keep him in his happy place.

Peep some of the party posts in the gallery below.

—

Photo: WENN.com