Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Finally Beat Battled at Hot 97’s Summer Jam

Last year’s beat battle between high profile producers Just Blaze and Swizz Beatz had the internet a blaze what with their unreleased tracks and exclusive listening parties, but when Timbaland accepted Swizz Beatz challenge for a one-on-one battle everyone gasped at the possibilities.

While everyone forgot it was even going to happen, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz did not and at last night’s annual Summer Jam concert in New Jersey the two finally squared off in front of thousands of fans.

After doing a set of some of his most popular songs, Swizz brought out Timbaland and immediately the two began to preview unreleased beats before eventually pumping up the crowd with their classics such as “Big Pimpin’,” “Down Bottom,” and “Work It.”

Peep the battle below which kicked off around the 9:40 mark and let us know who you think had the most heat between the two.