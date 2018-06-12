Game Over: PlayStation Shuts Down #E3 With Pure Heat In The Form of Games

Sony’s PlayStation conference has become the highlight of E3 over the last couple of years and rightfully so. Microsoft, EA, Ubisoft, and Bethesda all had decent showings, but if you ask those who watched Sony’s conference, PlayStation might have won this year’s E3 conference.

Sony did things a bit differently this year at E3.

The company decided to trim the fat and opted on not showing a bunch of cinematic trailers but instead actual gameplay. Sony gave gamers a heads up that they intended on solely focusing on their big titles, The Last of Us II, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. They sprinkled in pleasant surprises with an announcement for a new game+ mode for God of War, Black Ops III being available on PS Plus starting tonight with the added bonus of remastered classic maps.

Now there was no Final Fantasy VII remake announcement, unfortunately, BUT a classic Resident Evil game’s remake finally made an appearance. So in case you missed all the heat, Sony brought last night here are the significant announcements they made.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

If you asked Resident Evil fans which chapter was their favorite in the iconic game franchise most would probably say either RE2 or RE4. Ironically both games share one thing in common, and that is they both featured Leon S. Kennedy as the main protagonist. Fans have been begging for a remake of Resident 2 for years since Capcom masterfully rebooted Resident Evil and subsequently Resident Evil 0. Rumors of the game’s existence have been swirling for nearly three years, but tonight they were finally confirmed.

Arguably E3 2018’s biggest surprise, Sony blessed us with a scary good trailer for Resident Evil 2 remake. The game is entirely 3D-rendered and will utilize a “new over-the-shoulder camera mode and modernized control scheme,” which means the game will play a lot like Resident Evil 4. Even though it premiered Sony’s conference, Resident Evil 2 remake will also be available on Xbox One and PC as well when it is released on January 25th, 2019. You can watch the trailer for Resident Evil 2 remake below.

CONTINUED

Photo: PlayStation

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »