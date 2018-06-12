Ariana Grande Engaged To Pete Davidson, Someone Check On Mac Miller

It’s been over a month since the news that Ariana Grande and Mac Miller ended their romantic union, with first reports saying the split was amicable but that ended up not being the case. After leaving her “toxic” relationship with the rapper and producer, Grande has moved on to greener pastures and is now engaged to SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

Yahoo! reports:

The surprise news broke on Monday and was reported by multiple outlets, including People and E! News. The two have just been dating since last month, following Grande’s breakup with rapper Mac Miller.

However, these two lovers have been on a serious social media rampage over the past couple of weeks to let the world know (warn us?) that they are crazy into each other.

The two officially confirmed what seems to be a rapid-fire romantic progression on May 30, when Davidson posted a Harry Potter-themed Instagram shot of the two together. “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” he captioned the photo.

The timeline regarding Miller and Grande’s breakup to when Davidson entered the scene isn’t known. What is clear is that Grande was through trying to work on things with Miller as he allegedly struggled with sobriety.

—

Photo: WENN.com