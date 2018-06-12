Offset’s Stolen Chain Mystery Has Been Solved

Offset‘s expensive neckwear went missing at this year’s Met Gala event in New York, but it appears that all is well regarding the Migos rapper’s jewelry. Police have closed the investigation of the theft after Offset showed off his newly-found bling around his neck in a video.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us NYPD wrapped up its grand larceny investigation into Offset’s chain, which allegedly got jacked while he was in town last month for the Met Gala. We’re told cops saw Offset post a video showing the chain back in his possession, and that led them to consider the matter resolved. Sources say police believe the chain was returned.

The outlet adds that it isn’t known how Offset got the chain back.

—

Photo: Getty