Bloated Blac Chyna Not Pregnant By Teen Struggle Rapper Boyfriend, Yet

Blac Chyna is not yet pregnant by her teenaged struggle rapper boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay. According to sources, she was just bloated (don’t shoot the messenger) in those photos that had social media reacting.

Lawd Blac Chyna done got pregnant by that lil boy with breast milk still on his breath Jesus take the wheel pic.twitter.com/cAqyoEalNA — DKT (@darleneturner53) June 9, 2018

Reports TMZ:

Blac Chyna doesn’t have another bun in the oven, despite a photo that surfaced making some fans think otherwise.

Chyna attended her son, King’s kindergarten graduation on Friday wearing a tight pink dress … prompting people on social media to point out what they swore was a baby bump — but sources close to Chyna tell us fans got it twisted.

We’re told she’s absolutely not pregnant, and you can blame the “bump” on the fact Chyna was just bloated.

Age ain’t nothing but a number, so long as YBN is over 18.

Clearly, we’re being hella petty. It was just too easy.

Waittttt.. so Blac Chyna is really pregnant by that little boy 😩💀 pic.twitter.com/bJxQLBIP1Y — R I A N N E 🌸 (@cardi_ree) June 9, 2018

—

