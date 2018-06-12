Drama On The Range: Tokyo vs.Spice Round 2, Tempers Flare In Houston On #LHHATL

Things pick up following Rasheeda’s classy read of Jasmine (should have been Kirk) after she popped up on her looking to clear to the air. To decompress Rasheeda invites the rest of the Atlanta ratchets to come together and kick it cowboy style at a dude ranch while they are still in Houston.
In what she hopes will be an experience that will bring the group together it turns out to be another drama-filled Love & Hip Hop excursion. Rasheeda and Kirk open the episode discussing what went down in the club when Jasmine showed up. Before they focused on the conversation, Rasheeda made sure to point out in her confessional that yes she and Kirk are sleeping in the same room, but they are sleeping in separate beds.
Kirk lets Rasheeda know exactly how proud he was of his wife and how he handled his business for him that night. Viewers just really want to know if Rasheeda is ever going to really take Kirk to task for cheating and stop blaming Jasmine for the entire situation.
Will Rasheeda ever hold Kirk responsible for his actions? All signs point to no.
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty