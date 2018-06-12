CLOSE
Home > News

Watch Black Thought’s Epic Recap Rap Of All Four ‘Jurassic Park’ Films

The Roots frontman dropped bars for fans who needed a refresher ahead of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Leave a comment
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5

Source: NBC / Getty

As evidenced by the release of his first official solo project, Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter is a lyrical mastermind. The Roots frontman displayed more of the Illadelph word wizardry in a segment of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in where the veteran wordsmith recapped all four films from the Jurrasic Park franchise in a minute’s time.

Split into a pair of trilogies, Jurrasic Park and Jurrasic World depict a world where dinosaurs are brought back to life by way of genetic experimentation. The fifth film in the franchise, Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom, will make its United States debut on June 22 and Black Thought’s rhyme primer brought together neatly the 25-year-old franchise for those who slept.

“Let’s start with the first film, I’ll tell you what I know/Hammond is the man demanding bringing back dinos/He opens up a park, there ain’t nobody to veto/The plan to resurrect them with the blood of mosquitos,” Black Thought says in the verse with images of the film displayed next to him.

Check out the wordplay below.

Photo: Getty

Black Thought , Black Thought of the Roots , freestyle , movies , the tonight show with jimmy fallon

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5
Watch Black Thought’s Epic Recap Rap Of All Four ‘Jurassic Park’ Films
06.12.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close