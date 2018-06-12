Watch Black Thought’s Epic Recap Rap Of All Four ‘Jurassic Park’ Films

As evidenced by the release of his first official solo project, Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter is a lyrical mastermind. The Roots frontman displayed more of the Illadelph word wizardry in a segment of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in where the veteran wordsmith recapped all four films from the Jurrasic Park franchise in a minute’s time.

Split into a pair of trilogies, Jurrasic Park and Jurrasic World depict a world where dinosaurs are brought back to life by way of genetic experimentation. The fifth film in the franchise, Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom, will make its United States debut on June 22 and Black Thought’s rhyme primer brought together neatly the 25-year-old franchise for those who slept.

“Let’s start with the first film, I’ll tell you what I know/Hammond is the man demanding bringing back dinos/He opens up a park, there ain’t nobody to veto/The plan to resurrect them with the blood of mosquitos,” Black Thought says in the verse with images of the film displayed next to him.

Check out the wordplay below.

—

Photo: Getty