E3: Watch Leon Kennedy Fight For His Life In ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake

January 25, 2019 can’t get here soon enough. Resident Evil fans are salivating like the zombies that haunted the halls of the Spencer Mansion after getting the first glimpse of the remake of Resident Evil 2. Now we got actual gameplay footage showing the 20-year-old reimagined classic in action.

Oh, this game looks scary good.

The developers revealed during the gameplay demo at PlayStation E3 booth that Resident Evil 2 isn’t just a remake, but it’s a whole new game they built off the foundation of the original. The game is a combination of the old and the new and will utilize Resident Evil 4’s over-the-shoulder style, but that’s where it stops. Unlike RE4, RE2 remake is not a full-on action game, bullets will be scarce, the zombies and other dangerous bio-organic weapons are a lot tougher to kill, health items few and far between which helps keep this game true to its survival horror roots.

Based on what is shown in this gameplay demo, the game is indeed challenging as the developers themselves are struggling to survive from the moment they begin playing. Another big reveal was the fact this game runs on the same engine that powered the critically acclaimed Resident Evil VII. Those who remember playing the original RE2 would do themselves justice by forgetting whatever knowledge they may still have of the original’s layout while playing this new version. Everything is different, and the scares you remembered waiting for you in certain corners have now been placed somewhere else.

Resident Evil 2 looks like a sure winner, and it is clear the developers took their time in crafting this game together to give fans the experience they so desperately wanted in the remake. Check out the gameplay demo below and relive the reimagined worst first day on the job ever.

Photo: Capcom