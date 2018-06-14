Young Buck ft. Twanee “Can’t Lose,” Fetty Wap “Toast Up (Gunna Remix)” & More | Daily Visuals 6.13.18

It seems like just yesterday 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and Young Buck were going to be Hip-Hop’s super team for years to come, but a las, it was not meant to be.

Just a day after Lloyd Banks officially left away G-Unit, another former member in Young Buck comes through with some new work in “Can’t Lose” where he roams the streets of Cashville Ten-A-Key with Twanee in tow. Straight Outta Cashville was an extremely underrated album by the way.

Back in Jersey Fetty Wap pours out some liquor for his homies back in the essence while we see some kids ride bikes like they’re skateboards (talk about skills) in the somber clip to “Toast Up (Gunna Remix).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ace Hood, Chromeo featuring DRAM, and more.

YOUNG BUCK FT TWANEE – “CAN’T LOSE”

FETTY WAP – “TOAST UP (GUNNA REMIX)”

ACE HOOD – “UNDEFEATED”

CHROMEO FT. DRAM – “MUST’VE BEEN”

GABRIEL GARZON-MONTANO – “GOLDEN WINGS”

PREME – “ILL LIFE 4”