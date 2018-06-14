Anthony Bourdain’s Body Reportedly Cremated In France

As the world is still processing the death of celebrity chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain, a new report states that his remains will be coming to the United States soon. According to a source speaking to PEOPLE, Bourdain’s body was cremated in France.

PEOPLE reports:

As the world pays tribute to Anthony Bourdain days after his death, the culinary star was cremated in France on Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE.

His ashes will be flown back to the United States on Friday, the source adds.

The chef, TV show host and author, 61, was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France on June 8 while in the country filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown with his close friend French-born chef Eric Ripert.

An investigation into Bourdain’s death has not revealed evidence of violence or foul play. However, many are struggling to understand why Bourdain took his life and the speculation has ranged far and wide.

