PlayStation 4 ‘Fortnite’ Players Furious About No Switch Cross-Play, Sony Issues Lame Response

Sony had themselves a great showing at E3 but now find themselves in the midst of some controversy that the company more than likely could have avoided.

Nintendo’s worst kept secret during E3 was Fortnite coming to the hybrid system and confirmed the news during its Nintendo Direct showcase. Fortnite players on PlayStation 4 looking forward to transferring their game data to the Switch version were dismayed to learn that will not be possible. For some reason, Sony is blocking Epic Games from allowing cross-play and progress sync between the PS4 and Nintendo Switch or Xbox One.

Since the unfortunate revelation, Sony has been quiet on the matter until now and has finally released a statement :

”We’re always open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience. Fortnite is already a huge hit with PS4 fans, offering a true free-to-play experience so gamers can jump in and play online. With 79 million PS4s sold around the world and more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we’ve built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles. We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms.”

Very weak and Fortnite gamers are letting Sony know how they feel via Twitter.

FUCK. YOU. SONY. So because I DARED to play Fortnite on the PS4 at one point, I'm not ALLOWED to use my account (that I've already spent money on) to play on the Switch. Why?! Because SONY is blocking it because they refuse to have cross-platform. FUCK. YOU. SONY. — Justin McDaniel 🏳️‍🌈 (@JUSTINtime4aLAF) June 12, 2018

.@PlayStation, fix this. Not allowing me to sign-in to Fortnite Switch with my Epic account because it's linked to PS4 is tone deaf and points more to fear than market dominance. It does the opposite of what you want — it makes me think about moving to Xbox for Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/D9xqv9aWdF — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) June 12, 2018

This is what happens when you offer the worst experience for the most popular game in the world. Context: PS4 version of Fortnite does not support cross play, cross progression or linking of your fortnite account to other consoles. pic.twitter.com/3qGswa2FpN — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 13, 2018

Yikes, this is not a good look for Sony who right now looks really petty in this situation. Fortnite is not the only game Sony has blocked cross-play functionality. The company kept same energy for Rocket League and Minecraft on Xbox One and Switch. Progression is significant in Fortnite, and Sony is putting itself in an unnecessary bind with this move. We get being competitive, but at the same time, Sony shouldn’t be holding PS4 Fortnite players hostage like this.

