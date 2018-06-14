Nicki Minaj Appears To Have Soft Spot For Judge Genece Brinkley

In one of the many standout moments in Nick Minaj‘s July cover story with ELLE, the Queens superstar faced a question regarding her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill. While it is somewhat hard to determine, it appears that Minaj had a soft spot for Judge Genece Brinkley and revealed the pair shared an emotional moment during Meek’s legal ordeal.

During the chat with ELLE, Meek Mill was apparently still in jail while awaiting his eventual release. When pressed on the issue, Minaj offered a look into the discussions behind the scenes which has many wondering how she viewed Judge Brinkley’s actions and how it conflicts with Mill’s legal team and their assessment of Brinkley.

From ELLE:

I need to ask about Meek.

“Meek what?”

I assume you saw his release got denied again by that judge?

For just a flash, she winces. “Again?” But then she hardens. “I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.” A long pause. “But I’m also not gonna bad-mouth a judge who…because anything I say stays on the record.”

If she’d stopped right there, we’d all assume she was being scrupulous on Meek’s behalf, trying to avoid riling up his judge. But she didn’t stop, and what she says next catches me off guard, because she seems to side with Brinkley.

“I know that when I went there pleading for his freedom, I know that she”—Judge Brinkley—“spoke to me and was very sweet and maternal, and we both cried in her chambers, and she gave him another chance,” Nicki says. “So I don’t know what’s going on.”

According to Meek and his lawyer, while Nicki and Meek were still together, she witnessed a bizarre incident in Brinkley’s chambers in which Brinkley suggested Meek remake “On Bended Knee,” by Philly natives Boyz II Men. Meek demurred—he says Nicki actually laughed out loud. (Brinkley declined to comment for this story.)

Read the full interview here.

—

Photo: Getty