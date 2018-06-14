Nicki Minaj Drops “Bed” Single ft. Ariana Grande [LISTEN]

Although Nicki Minaj says she has internal debates over her sexy image how it relates to women empowerment, it hasn’t stopped her from dropping music that promotes that side of her personality. In her second single this week, the Queens superstar drops the track “Bed” featuring vocals from the newly-engaged Ariana Grande.

Following “Rich Sex” from her forthcoming Queen album, “Bed” is takes a radio-friendly approach with its down-tempo track and Nicki Minaj in pure sex kitten mode. In the opening verse, Minaj’s Young Money Records boss Lil Wayne gets a shout out.

“Thousand dollar sheets/Waiting for you on some thousand-dollar sheets/I got Carter III on repeat/Back shots to the beat of (a milli’) on you/Got me acting like you got a milli’ on you/You say I’m the GOAT, yeah the billy on you/I could make all your dreams come true/Wanna fall through, then you better come through,” Minaj raps before Grande comes in with the hook.

The pair has worked together in the past with Minaj and Jessie J hopping on Grande’s “Bang Bang” track from her 2014 album, My Everything.

Check out “Bed” featuring Ariana Grande below.

Queen drops this coming August.

Photo: Getty