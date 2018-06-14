Moroccan Rapper French Montana Becomes U.S. Citizen

French got sworn in Wednesday morning in New Jersey. Word is French applied to become a naturalized citizen back in February 2017.

That’s actually a speed turn around time historically speaking. In the photo obtained by TMZ he is seen taking the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance.

Congrats French, now you can’t get deported over some dumb ish but more importantly, YOU CAN VOTE. Of course he shared it on Instagram.

Congratulations to French Montana! He is officially a United States citizen! 👏🇺🇸 @FrencHMonTanA pic.twitter.com/4NLD0uVaId — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 14, 2018

—

Photo: TMZ