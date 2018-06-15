Logic “Contra,” MURS “So Close So Far” & More | Daily Visuals 6.14.18

2017 was good to Logic as had a few hits off his last album Everybody, but in 2018 he’s looking to shed some shine on his latest mixtape, Bobby Tarantino II and today he’s dropping off some work from that project.

In the clip to “Contra,” the Maryland rapper whips it around in a big boy BMW before getting his Joker on and setting a hill of blue big face Benji’s on fire. We know the money fake but it still hurts to watch something like that.

MURS meanwhile plays the role of a couples counselor and does what he can to help a couple on the brink find their footing in the visual to “So Close So Far.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yonas, Ted Park, and more.

LOGIC – “CONTRA”

MURS – “SO CLOSE SO FAR”

YONAS – “LEGACY”

TED PARK – “RIGHT KEY”

PHILTHY RICH FT. PEEZY, CASH CLICK BOOG & ROCKIN ROLLA – “ALL I WANT”

ELIJAH CONNOR FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “MILL TICKET”