Rich The Kid Catches Brutal Fade, Hospitalized After Home Invasion

Rapper Rich The Kid is in the hospital after being the victim of a home invasion.

Police confirmed to Variety that Rich was the victim of an assault and home robbery on Friday (June 15) morning. The incident occurred in an apartment on the 3100 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

After blessing Rich with a brutal fade (as seen by the photo of himself in the hospital he posted on Instagram), the intruders made off with cash and other possessions including jewelry.

TMZ reports that Rich was visiting his girlfriend, Tori Brixx, when two masked men entered the apartment and held them at gunpoint. Rich tried to fight them off when three more men entered the crib.

Sounds like Rich the Kid is the victim of a set-up.

Rich’s girlfriend was also hospitalized but she has already been released. Recently, Lil Uzi Vert stepped to Rich in Philly before the Roots Picnic. Also, in late May his ex-wife accused him of domestic abuse.