Baby-Bumping Cardi B & Offset’s ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover Issue Photo Leaks

Cardi B is expecting a little bundle of joy with her fiance Offset, and the pair were apparently slated to cover the upcoming July issue for Rolling Stone. If what we’re reading from Cardi’s Instagram page is true, the photo was leaked prematurely but the mom-to-be is taking it all in stride.

“I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover! This cover is so special to me and means so much! Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing cover together! Even tho it was leaked and suppose to be In gray f*ck it My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover !!!! Official release in July.You can’t ruined what’s for me,” Cardi wrote in her Instagram post.

The photo shows Cardi in a short blond wig, standing off bottomless to the side with Offset lovingly kissing her belly while a Black silk dress covers the rest of her. Offset looks sharp too in a red suit in his signature high-end style.

Check out the photo below.

Photo: Getty