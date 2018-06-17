Jay-Z & Beyoncé Breaking The Internet Causes Residual Nas Slander

Beyoncé and Jay-Z effectively broke the Internet with the surprise drop of their excellent joint album, Everything Is Love. However, shortly thereafter the chatter also included the idea that Nas took an L since the Carters stole all the thunder of the release of his new album, Nasir.

The Queensbridge rapper’s cause wasn’t helped by the fact that his album hit streaming services late.

So while there is no evidence that Jigga and God’s Son are suddenly beefing again, the thought of Hova and Bey crushing Nas’ moment was too petty enough not to flip it into jokes and memes.

weekend so far pic.twitter.com/2NHkeyB88D — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 16, 2018

Jay and Beyonce dropped? Cmon let Nas breath Hov that Ether thing is over lol — KXNG CROOKED I (@CrookedIntriago) June 16, 2018

Nas:: new album produced by kan…

Beyonce:: pic.twitter.com/vwtcM2c2ig — Ashanti (@___pitts) June 17, 2018

Hov dropped a collab album wit Beyonce just when Nas dropped an album produced by Kanye and Nas was the artist Ye always wanted to produce for. Hov is ruthless pic.twitter.com/nc71OsgWWS — Ahmed/Jacquees saved R&B (@big_business_) June 16, 2018

And let’s not forget Kanye kind of got sonned.

Kanye, Drake, Pusha, Nas etc: Album dropping in June! This summer is mine! The Carters: cute #everythingislove pic.twitter.com/zaUtITUyeW — Milk🇧🇪 & Melanin🇸🇿 (@lyssminty) June 17, 2018

Also, those who canceled Yeezy felt rewarded.

Those of us who didn’t listen to that Kanye album and that Nas album being blessed by Beyoncé and Jay for holding out. #EVERYTHINGISLOVE pic.twitter.com/udHbPb3AJ9 — BroTalk Live (@brotalklive) June 17, 2018

