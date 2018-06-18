Spotify’s Troy Carter Leaving For Epic Records?

Spotify may be losing one of its top execs. Rumor is Troy Carter, global head of creator services at the music streaming service, has his eye on a gig at Epic Records.

According to Page Six, will soon be join Epic, where he will steer the talents of artists like Rick Ross, Future, 21 Savage and French Montana.

However, both representatives for Spotify and Epic Carter say it is not true.

Page Six also notes that Carter was against Spotify’s pump fake at banning artists like R. Kelly and XXXTentacion from their curated playlists due to hateful conduct. Carter, the founder of Atom Factory, formerly managed the careers of artists like Eve, Lady Gaga, John Legend and many more.

Recently, Tuma Basa, formerly Spotify’s head of Hip-Hop global programming, and curator of its Rap Caviar playlist, left for YouTube.