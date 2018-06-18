Beyoncé & Jay-Z Release ‘Everything Is Love’ On Other Streaming Platforms

Beyoncé and Jay-Z effectively stunted on the masses this weekend with the surprise drop of their new joint project, Everything Is Love, but initially, it was only available on TIDAL. Now, the record is enjoying a wider release after Spotify and Apple Music both feature the record much to the delight of fans of the power couple.

“Patiently waiting for my demise/’Cause my success can’t be quantified/If I gave two f*cks – two f*cks about streaming numbers/Would have put Lemonade up on Spotify,” Queen Bey famously rapped on the track “NICE” featuring Pharrell Williams. Keeping true with that lyric, Lemonade is still nowhere to be seen on the Spotify platform but Everything Is Love is.

Under the group name The Carters, the album showed up on Apple Music as well and both competing services appeared a trending topic on Twitter as a result. We’ve collected some of the of reactions on the following pages but check out the streams below.

So Bey can release #everythingislove on Spotify and Apple Music but not the lemonade album? pic.twitter.com/vai6xT3GVx — chelsea.nn (@chelsea_nn) June 18, 2018

