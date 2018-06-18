Childless Amanda Seales Dragged For Caping For Deadbeat Dads

Amanda Seales, the former Amanda Diva, got herself on the wrong end of a social media dragging after she chimed in on absent fathers and child support. Seales, who we must remind you all is reportedly childless, poked her nose in other folks’ business and caught some vicious slander on her way out the door.

A Twitter account, @PickMePatrol, did some comment creeping and peeped that Seales had a little something to say about child support over on The Shade Room’s Instagram account.

“Stop bringing the gvt in because you mad it didn’t work out. Stop using your children to further your petty agenda. Stop keeping fathers from their kids because they’re not interested in you. If he is physically and financially present to the best of his abilities, get out your feelings and get into co-parenting,” Seales said in response to a meme that read “Child Support Is For Absent Fathers…Not Failed Relationships.”

Seales had an initial cosign but it just got worse from there and the dragging spilled over from Instagram onto Twitter. We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages.

ACK, @amandaseales! CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW CAW pic.twitter.com/iNBp6FsXLN — Bird Watch (@PickMePatrol) June 15, 2018

Amanda Seales must be dating a baby daddy that’s not paying his child support. — Thalia Al Gul (@SuliaJenifa) June 16, 2018

If I speak honestly abt brothas, y’all mad. If I speak honestly abt sistas, y’all mad. If I speak honestly abt all of us, y’all mad. At the end of day, objectivity and communication is key. You gone stay mad until u embrace both! — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) June 16, 2018

Amanda Seales is a pick me with an advanced degree. — BE BETTER TOMORROW (@homegirlheav) June 15, 2018

Photo: WENN

