Beyoncé & Jay-Z Drop New “SALUD!” Song Just Because [LISTEN]

Beyoncé and Jay-Z already won the weekend, but they’re still not taking their feet off the gas. The Carters dropped a new singled “SALUD!” that wasn’t on their Internet breaking Everything Is Love album.

Jay and Bey stunt heavy over yet another Cool & Dre production (and Jay-Z). The Miami production duo’s fees surely just went up, again.

Hope you didn’t get rid of your TIDAL subscription. Listen to “SALUD!” below.

Oh yeah, Everything Is Love is now on Apple and Spotify, too.

—

Photo: TIDAL