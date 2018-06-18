We got #wale in the building A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) on Jun 18, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

While Drake, Kanye West, and Pusha T’s been dominating the Hip-Hop headlines for the past few months, Wale’s been playing the background and waiting for his moment to strike. Today The Gifted rapper swing through The Breakfast Club and revealed that he’s readying some heat for when things cool down, but unfortunately he’s not telling us when that might be.

Talking with Envy and Charlamagne Tha God (Angela Yee was M.I.A), Wale talks about working with Meek Mill, why he keeps his distance from his daughter at times, and J. Cole’s response to “Groundhog Day.”

Here are the 7 things we learned from Wale on The Breakfast Club.

1. Meek Mill’s Message

Wale says the bars that Meek Mill spitting is “stuff that people need to hear. Especially the kids that look up to him.” Given that Meek is a soldier for prison reform it looks like Meek’s about to pick up where Pac left off as far as rapping about social-political issues.

