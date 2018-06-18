BREAKING: XXXTentacion Shot Dead In South Florida

XXXTentacion has been declared dead after a shooting in South Florida according to still-developing reports. The rapper was reportedly out shopping for motorcycles when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and open fired, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where his death was confirmed.

TMZ reports:

Broward Co. Sheriff’s Dept. says XXXTentacion has been pronounced dead.

According to the dispatch call the suspects were described as 2 black males wearing hoodies, and the shooter was wearing a red mask.

The car has been confirmed as a black Dodge Journey, with dark tint and black wheels.

2:14 PM PT — Witnesses told cops a Louis Vuitton bag was taken from XXX’s vehicle.

1:57 PM PT — Additional dispatch audio has revealed XXX was transported as a “Level 1” trauma patient … dispatchers described him as comatose.

1:48 PM PT — According to dispatch audio — the incident was a possible drive-by — dispatchers named several possible getaway vehicles including a black Dodge Journey, Chevy Tahoe and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

1:35 PM PT — The Broward Co. Fire Dept. tells us XXX has been rushed to a hospital. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired. His condition is unknown at this point.

Initial reports from TMZ said that witnesses observed XXXTenaction, born Jahseh Onfroy, appearing lifeless at the scene of the shooting.

Onfroy was 20 years old.

As this story develops, we will return with updates.

