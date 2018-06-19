Dr. Dre Making A Film About Marvin Gaye, Allowed To Use R&B Icon’s Music

Many have tried to make a proper biopic about the life of the late, great Marvin Gaye. Dr. Dre is currently in the midst of making it happen, and he secured the rights to the R&B singer’s music.

According to Variety, the rights have been secured via Sony/ATV Music Publishing, home to Gaye’s songwriting catalog.

Dr. Dre has the distinction of being the first person to have permission from Gaye’s family to use his likeness and his music for a film.

In 1984, Gaye was murdered by his father, shot in the chest after a family dispute.

For those wondering about Dre’s film credentials, he was a producer on 2015’s Oscar-nominated Straight Outta Compton, a biopic about his seminal Hip-Hop group N.W.A.

—

Photo: Getty