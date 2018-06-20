Wale “Negotiations,” Moneybagg Yo ft. Young Thug “Mandatory Drug Test” & More | Daily Visuals 6.19.18

After his recent stint with Atlantic Records, Wale’s found a new home at Warner Bros. and he seems ready to toss out some hits for his new label.

In the clip to “Negotiations,” Wale shows he’s not afraid of a little bit of sweat as he finds himself training from the boxing ring to the football field without ever explaining what particular sport he was getting ready for. Was he going to throw down or get thrown to? Guess we’ll never know.

Back on the block Moneybagg Yo links up with Young Thug to get lit in the streets before visiting a grow house in the hood for the visuals to “Mandatory Drug Test.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jimmy Wopo (R.I.P), Pineapple Citi, and more.

WALE – “NEGOTIATIONS”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. YOUNG THUG – “MANDATORY DRUG TEST”

JIMMY WOPO – “LIL HEAVY”

PINEAPPLE CITI – “ISSUE”

CLASSIFIED – “SHE AIN’T GOTTA DO MUCH”

YG TECK & LIL BABY – “BOUT 2 WIN”

LECRAE & ZAYTOVEN – “GET BACK RIGHT”

IAMDDB – “DRIPPY”