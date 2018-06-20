Charlotte Hornets Trade Basketball Burger Dwight Howard To Brooklyn Nets

In what is the biggest news thus far in the early NBA off season, the Charlotte Hornets traded big man Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets. In the swap, Timofey Mozgov heads to the Hornets and the deal will clear major cap space for 2019.

ESPN reports:

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to send Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets for center Timofey Mozgov, two future second-round picks and cash, league sources told ESPN.

Charlotte was determined to move out Howard, who has a $23.8 million expiring contract.

The Hornets will receive the Nets’ second-round pick (No. 45) in Thursday’s NBA draft and a 2021 second-round pick, league sources said.

At 32, Howard is still a formidable big man who averaged a double-double last year with the Hornets with 16 points per game and 12 rebounds per game. The money dump gets the Nets free for $17 million in cap space for next year, which could allow them to bring some big-time talent to the team.

Let’s not forget, however, why we gave Howard the burger tag in the headline here.

In 2010 Lebron was the MVP and Dwight Howard was the DPOY and 1st Team All NBA… In 2018 Lebron is still the best player in the league and Dwight Howard just got traded for Timofey Mozgov… — Mike Korzemba (@mikekorz) June 20, 2018

—

Photo: Getty