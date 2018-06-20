Michael B. Jordan Gets Ready to Take on Drago Jr. in New ‘Creed II’ Trailer [VIDEO]

Michael B. Jordan’s riding a helluva wave right now thanks to his stellar performance as Killmonger in Marvel’s Black Panther, so what better time to drop the a sequel to his original breakthrough film, Creed.

Today we get blessed with our first look at the Steven Caple Jr directed sequel which pits Adonis Creed against the son of his father’s killer, Ivan Drago (Jr.?). With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Creed trains tirelessly on land and below water to get ready to the showdown that’s been 33 years in the making (feel old? You should).

Executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Creed II also brings back familiar faces in Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and OG Drago, Dolph Lundgren.

Creed II hits theaters this Thanksgiving.

Photo: MGM