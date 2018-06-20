Akon Hops On The Cryptocurrency Wave With Akoin

Akon has used his fame, platform, and resources to establish several business ventures in addition to his musical career. The singer is now hopping aboard the cryptocurrency wave with Akoin hoping to cash in on the growing trend.

Page Six reports:

Senegal-born star Akon — whose Lighting Africa project is bringing solar power to Africa — is at Cannes Lions launching a new cryptocurrency called Akoin that will be available for sale in two weeks with hopes it will help further help the continent.

“I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down,” he explained during a Meredith sponsored panel moderated by People deputy editor JD Heyman.

Learn more about Akoin and a proposed “crypto-city” here.

Photo: Getty