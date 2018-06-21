Jay Rock ft. J. Cole “OSOM,” Ty Dolla $ign ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo “Pineapple” & More | Daily Visuals 6.20.18

After releasing his latest studio LP Redemption last Friday (June 15), Jay Rock’s been a man on a mission with the visuals.

Having already dropped a few since the album’s release, today the TDE OG comes through with a cinematic clip for “OSOM” which finds Jay Rock and J. Cole on a post-jux mind playin’ tricks on ‘em paranoia trip.

Down in Miami Ty Dolla $ign calls up Gucci Man and Quavo to enjoy some fun in the sun and some women in bikinis for the sunny visuals to “Pineapple.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Snap Dogg featuring Casanova, Alessia Cara, and more.

JAY ROCK FT. J. COLE – “OSOM”

TY DOLLA $IGN FT. GUCCI MANE & QUAVO – “PINEAPPLE”

SNAP DOGG FT. CASANOVA – “PROBLEMS”

ALESSIA CARA – “GROWING PAINS”

G HERBO, KEY GLOCK & Z-MONEY – “BON APPETIT”

NYM LO FT. DAVE EAST – “SPEEDIN’ REMIX”

R-MEAN – “ALL EYEZ ON YOU (TUPAC TRIBUTE)”

TOKEN – “ONE LIKE EQUALS”

CDOT HONCHO – “FETISH”