DJ Khaled Pays Outstanding Bill To “I’m The One” Video Vixen Iryna Ivanova

Iryna Ivanova, the busty Playboy Playmate that blessed DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” video literally bouncing on top of a horse, apparently was promised some cash for her appearance in the clip. Khaled, a purveyor of blessings and strong words of encouragement, avoided becoming one of the dreaded “they” and paid Ivanova for her busty contribution.

The Blast reports:

According to our sources, the mega-producer has settled a lawsuit with Instagram model Iryna Ivanova, avoiding a trial that was set to take place in small claims court next month.

As The Blast first reported, Ivanova — who has 4.3 million followers on her Instagram — claims she was supposed to be paid $1,250 to appear in the video for “I’m The One,” but she says she got nothing.

The outlet said that the We The Best honcho reached out personally to Ivanova to settle up the bill. That’s how you win, as DJ Khaled would say.

For a reminder of Iryna Ivanova’s top-heavy cameo, check out the clip below. Hit the flip to see some new images of the curvy model.

