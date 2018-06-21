Instagram Announces IGTV App, Allow Users To Upload Hour Long Videos

Earlier this month, rumors about Instagram looking to take on YouTube by allowing users to upload hour long videos were in the air. Yesterday (June 20), we found out Instagram was dead serious about the idea.

Via its blog, IInstagram announced they now have a global community of 1 billion users and a new standalone app, IGTV, that will allow users to watch and upload long-form content. The videos will be presented in vertical format catering to the fact that is how most people use their form. So you can expect hour-long content from your favorite IG creators.

Now if you don’t want to download another app, Instagram will allow users to view the content from the original Instagram app. IGTV will be like turning on your TV; videos will play as soon as you open the app we are not sure that is super necessary. Hopefully, there will be an option to turn that feature off. IGTV will also feature channels just like TV but “the creators are the channels.” Instagram states “you can swipe up to discover more — switch between “For You,” “Following,” “Popular” and “Continue Watching.” You can also like, comment and send videos to friends in Direct.”

You don’t have to a have a huge following to start your channel because on IGTV anyone fits the mold. Users will be able to upload videos via the app or web to launch your channel. It sounds like YouTube has a new challenger to worry about in IGTV and with a billion users behind it the opportunity to dethrone the video sharing platform is very achievable.

IGTV’s app will launch on Android and iOS in the next few weeks. The service is live on Instagram right now. Are you guys excited about IGTV? Is Instagram doing too much? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Instagram