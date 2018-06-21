Tyga Sued For $1.4 Million After Finessing Dubai Club Promoter

We live in a world where Tyga, a common presence on the struggle treadmill, can command big club dates in high-end venues across the Middle East. Now that we got that out the way, the rapper is facing a $1.4 million lawsuit after taking an advance from a club promoter in Dubai but missing the dates to play another club which paid him more.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Tyga was sued by Heavy Rotation, LLC after they allegedly paid him $141,000 to perform at Club White, and 2 other venues around the United Arab Emirates this past April.

After the deal was agreed upon, Tyga allegedly pulled out of performing in Abu Dhabi because he claimed another club in Dubai was offering him more money. He ended up performing at the new club, but never sent back the money for what he was paid to perform with Heavy Rotation.

He’s now being accused of taking the cash advance from the first promoter, and using it to buy plane tickets and fund his trip to the Middle East for the other venue.

So, let it sink in first that Tyga pulls in big cash, with one major hit “Rack City,” and “Make It Nasty” to his name. Pretty sure this one will settle for far less but still, we’re applauding Tyga’s finesse game.

