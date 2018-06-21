XXXTentacion Shatters Taylor Swift’s Single-Day Streaming Spotify Record

An expected effect of XXXTentacion‘s shooting death on Monday (June 18) was certain to be that fans and the curious would turn to his music. As a result, the 20-year-old rapper shattered Taylor Swift‘s single-day streaming record on Spotify with 10.4 million streams Tuesday (June 19) for the “SAD!” track.

Billboard writes:

On Tuesday, the day after XXXTentacion was fatally shot at the age of 20, the singer-songwriter’s “SAD!” broke the single-day record for Spotify streams that had been held by Taylor Swift, a source tells Billboard.

“SAD!” amassed 10.4 million streams on Spotify June 19, according to Spotifycharts.com; Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” racked up 10.1 million streams on the service the day it was released, August 25, 2017.

Helping XXXTentacion’s single break Swift’s record were about 15 million new paying subscribers: Spotify counts more than 75 million subscribers now, up from about 60 million at the end of July 2017. Spotify’s free user base has ballooned as well.

Spotify, which initially removed “SAD!” and other tracks from its curated playlists, including Rap Caviar, restored the track and even published a tribe playlist to the rapper.

Photo: HotNewHipHop.com