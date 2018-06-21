First Lady Melania Trump Visits Border, Rocks Jacket With Ill-Timed Message

In what appears to be a moment of extreme damage control for the Trump administration regarding the U.S. border crisis, First Lady Melania Trump traveled to the region Thursday (June 21). On her way over, Mrs. Trump wore a jacket that featured the words “I Really Don’t Care Do U?” on the back.

First lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman on Thursday slammed media coverage of a jacket the first lady wore as she made a surprise trip to visit immigrant children held in detention centers.

Trump was photographed boarding a plane to visit the immigrant children wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care. Do U?” across the back.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” first lady communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” adding, “(Much like her high heels last year).”

Trump wasn’t seen wearing the jacket inside the Texas detention centers where children were being held apart by their families, with President Donald Trump signing an executive order yesterday (June 20) that put an end to the families being separated.

Reaction on social media has gone as expected with the First Lady’s name becoming a trending topic on Twitter. We’ve got some of those reactions below and on the following pages.

We are shook by the blatant lack of empathy in Melania Trump’s jacket she wore to visit children in detention in Texas. pic.twitter.com/PtWOJSMk8z — Amnesty International (@amnestyusa) June 21, 2018

Wait, wait, wait. I just got wifi to work on my flight. This Melania jacket thing cannot be real. Can't. I'm choosing to not believe it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 21, 2018

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message." — Melania Trump spox Here's the thing: SOMEONE in that operation should have seen th jacket and though "Hmmm, maybe this is't the best idea." pic.twitter.com/A6JZwZ1cFd — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 21, 2018

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids – rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe – we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

Photo: Getty

