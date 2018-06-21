911 Call Tori Brixx Made After She and Rich The Kid Got Juxed Revealed [LISTEN]

As you may have already heard Atlant by way of Queens rapper Rich The Kid was the victim of a home invasion in which he and his girlfriend, Tori Brixx, were beat up and robbed.

While rumors have swirled that Rich The Kid’s wifey was in on the heist (an allegation she strongly denies), TMZ has obtained audio of the frantic 911 call she made after the masked robbers made off with the rapper’s, well, riches. It’s hard to make out exactly what she’s saying throughout the call due to the fear and overall panic in her voice but it’s obvious that Brixx couldn’t get ahold of herself for a minute.

Luckily both Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx only suffered bodily harm as opposed to getting fitted for boxes. Rich the Kid did catch a bad one though, but still…

Photo: Instagram