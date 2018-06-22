The Jig: LiAngelo Ball Goes Undrafted In 2018 NBA Draft

The jig is up. LiAngelo Ball—Lonzo’s brother, LaVar’s son—went undrafted during last night’s (June 21) 2018 NBA Draft.

But it’s not like basketball scouts were saying the middle ball brother was a lock, at all (he was only a 3-star basketball recruit).

Reports Yahoo Sports!:

It’s hard to tell where it truly went wrong for LiAngelo Ball and his father’s master plan.

Maybe it was when he left the UCLA basketball team after being arrested in China for shoplifting. Maybe it was when he shot 24.3 percent from three-point range in Lithuania and left the team earlier than expected. Maybe it was when he worked out for only the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in the pre-draft process. Or maybe he was just never good enough at basketball to be drafted, as NBA executives believed.

Where is the lie?

LaVar Ball believed his son would get picked up. But he believes a lot of thing.

Next for LiAngelo Ball is convincing a team he’s worthy of a contract as a free agent. He does already have a Foot Locker commercial, though.

