LaVar Ball Says Lakers Trading Lonzo Ball Would Be “Worst Move They Ever Made”

If nothing else, LaVar Ball believes in his boys and their prowess on the basketball court. Although his son LiAngelo Ball went undrafted in last night’s NBA Draft, the patriarch of the Ball clan said that if the Los Angeles Lakers trade Lonzo Ball, it won’t fare well for them.

TMZ Sports reports:

“If they wanna trade him, trade him. It’ll be the worst move they ever made.”

LaVar went off at his JBA season opener on Thursday afternoon — when we asked about the rumblings that Magic Johnson could ship Lonzo to San Antonio to get Kawhi Leonard.

“If they wanna trade him, trade him. If they don’t wanna trade him, keep him. He’s gonna do his thing. I’m not worried about no trades.

LaVar says he’s still 100% confident all 3 of his boys will eventually play on the same NBA team, despite the fact LiAngelo wasn’t drafted on Thursday.

Ball believes LiAngelo will make it on a team as a free agent and boasted that whoever takes all three of them will be guaranteed a championship.

Photo: Getty