Yay Or Nay?: PUMA Unveils Clyde Court Disrupt Basketball Sneaker

With Jay-Z being appointed to Creative Director for PUMA the German-based brand is venturing back to Basketball. A new shoe made for on court play has been revealed.

As their first basketball sneaker in 20 years the PUMA Clyde Court Disrupt is a nod to NBA legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier. Their reintroduction is a flashy one with a bright orange and yellow colorway that is sure to draw instant attention.

This mid-high features a knitted upper panel with a sock ankle collar. The mid-sole is a translucent white which offers a nice touch of contrast. Additionally branding lives throughout selection with Puma’s signature stripes on the side panels, “1973” on the tab and company logo on the heel.

PUMA’s Clyde Court Disrupt is set for a October drop and is tentatively priced at $120.00. Let us know if you are copping in the comments section.

Via Freshness Magazine

Photo: PUMA