Naija Twitter Overjoyed After World Cup Win Over Iceland

The World Cup 2018 tournament is currently happening in Russia and features some of the world’s best soccer players representing their countries in the wildly popular sport. Nigeria gave Iceland a 2-0 whipping on the pitch, giving itself a shot to make it to the round of 16.

The Screaming Eagles are the darlings of the World Cup this year despite losing its previous match to Croatia led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric and FC Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitić. Facing Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson, a rising star in the Premier League, the Screaming Eagles looked troubled in the start of the match against the ‎Strákarnir okkar (Our Boys} but came out roaring in the second half.

Captain John Obi Mikel, who plays for the Chinese Super League, might be playing in his last World Cup at 31 years of age, this after giving many years to the Chelsea club. Premier league striker Kelechi Iheanacho of the Leicester City club and Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses make up a number of young and talented footballers for the Nigeria squad.

Nigeria has been making noise beyond the pitch, with their Nike soccer jerseys selling out in record time as noted in this report from CNBC. We can’t front, they do look pretty slick.

Naija pride is thick on Twitter, including props from Nigeria-American rapper Wale showing up for the side. Check out the reactions from Twitter below and on the following pages.

Oh and how can we forget Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa, who was a late addition to the lineup and proved to be a big boost for the Nigeria side.

Super Eagles … I beg .. I beg o .. I’m not Asking today I beg of you , O — Wale (@Wale) June 22, 2018

Dear Ahmed Musa , You brought joy to the whole continent ! On behalf of the entire country, I say a big THANK YOU. I owe you two free gigs !!! God bless the Super Eagles 🦅🇳🇬👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/WLSTVDwqar — Top Boy (@DJSPINALL) June 22, 2018

2 Goals!!! We are winning this. Bring it home our Super Eagles. pic.twitter.com/efJgza57KW — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) June 22, 2018

🇳🇬 The Super Eagles are soaring now! 🦅 Big congratulations to our Naija boy @alexiwobi and his @NGSuperEagles team-mates – #NGA have just beaten #ISL 2-0 in Volgograd #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HIpdx1qaZz — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 22, 2018

Yassssss… from fashion bloggers to winners. Go Super Eagles! — Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) June 22, 2018

