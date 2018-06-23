Captain Obvious: Study Shows Whites Are More Prone To Attack Blacks & Latinos

A new report proves what most people of color have accepted many years ago. Caucasians are much more likely strike minorities.

The International Review of Law and Economics took a much needed look at the “face to face” crime statistics in Los Angeles and found that white people are starting more trouble.

“Whites were roughly 13 percent more likely to assault African Americans and Hispanics,” they detailed. And when you add arms to the mix the colonizers remained more aggressive. “Whites were approximately 0.5 percent more likely to use weapons against them than those two ethnic groups are likely to use weapons against Whites.”

The publication also found that this pattern of Whites is just not endemic to the city of Angels. “We observe this pattern of violence committed by White individuals across almost all types of neighborhoods in Los Angeles County, and the pattern is stronger in neighborhoods that are wealthier and have a greater population density of White individuals.”

IRLE is set to publish the report in entirety this December.

Via Raw Story

Photo: Getty