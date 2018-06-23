Just Kidding: Chadwick Boseman Doesn’t Mind “Wakanda Forever” Salute

In what appears to be a little good-natured trolling, Michael B. Jordan spoke on behalf of his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman by asking fans to stop asking him to do the “Wakanda Forever” salute. With fans speculating Boseman has tired of the gesture, he said ahead of the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards that he actually doesn’t mind it at all.

Jordan, who won the “Best Villian” trophy for his portrayal of Killmonger, said in his acceptance speech that Boseman is over the salute.

“Chadwick Boseman, he personally asked me to ask y’all to stop asking him to say, ‘Wakanda Forever’ out in the streets. Y’all are taking this ‘forever’ thing a little too seriously,” Jordan said.

However, Boseman said before the show that he’s cool with it and even rocked the gesture for his mother since he didn’t do it at the awards ceremony after winning the “Best Hero” award for his portrayal of T’Challa AKA The Black Panther.

“I think there’s been so much talk online about me not wanting to do it, which is not, that’s not true, but I think people are scared to do it like, somebody gave me like a halfway one like they were kind of scared to do it outside. I could tell that they were trying to do it but they didn’t want to, so I think it’s stopping a little bit now,” Boseman said MTV on the red carpet this past Monday (June 18).

Photo: Getty